ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.30% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $21,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,036. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

