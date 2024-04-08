Instrumental Wealth LLC Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 11.0% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after buying an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 321.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 86,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,752 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

