3,896 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by Instrumental Wealth LLC

Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.18. 2,067,412 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

