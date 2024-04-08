Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 106,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Pfizer by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 27,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 49,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

