Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.53. 1,636,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,299. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

