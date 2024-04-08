Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up 1.6% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $33,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $95.00. The company had a trading volume of 980,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,904. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NET

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $1,423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at $32,124,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 972,985 shares of company stock worth $93,393,755. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.