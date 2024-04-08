Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $76.58 million and $5.18 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00069618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00024973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00015849 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,833,926 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

