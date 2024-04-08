Meter Governance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $66.66 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $66.66 million and $172,784.92 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00002599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,439,551 coins and its circulating supply is 35,844,579 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

