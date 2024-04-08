The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Boosted by Busey Bank

Busey Bank increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.80.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.82 on Monday, reaching $410.89. 608,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.01 and a 200 day moving average of $361.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

