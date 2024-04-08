DeltaFi (DELFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,949.38

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $19,949.38 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

[Telegram](https://t.me/deltafi%5Flabs)[Discord](https://discord.gg/deltafi)[Medium](https://medium.com/deltafi)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219359/deltafi%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

