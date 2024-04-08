LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 900 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.2% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $46,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $3.86 on Monday, reaching $787.36. 515,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $770.57 and a 200-day moving average of $689.68. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.68 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a PE ratio of 93.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

