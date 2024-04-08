Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,332 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for approximately 3.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $79,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 97,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,266,000 after buying an additional 193,543 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after buying an additional 71,093 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

NYSE FMX traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $129.03. The company had a trading volume of 138,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,331. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day moving average is $124.23. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $91.71 and a 52-week high of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

