Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Sells 253 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC reduced its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter worth $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 122.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WD-40 Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of WDFC traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $258.52. 97,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,468. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.61 and its 200-day moving average is $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.40. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $163.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78.
WD-40 Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 69.29%.
Insider Activity at WD-40
In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $837,146.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
WD-40 Company Profile
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
