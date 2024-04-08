Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,424,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,837,248. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

