Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Sells 900 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,136,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,530 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth about $17,404,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $330,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,906. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

