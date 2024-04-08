Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 215,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.31.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.84. 4,692,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,744,142. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

