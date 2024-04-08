Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Purchases 1,712 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,501,000 after acquiring an additional 508,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,803,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,480,000 after purchasing an additional 89,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,943,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,184,000 after buying an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,872,000 after acquiring an additional 97,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after acquiring an additional 80,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.52. 326,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,366. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 557.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

