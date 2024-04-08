Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Acquires 1,416 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.44. 23,230,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,574,375. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.40. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $107.76.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

