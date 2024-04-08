Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Acquires 4,280 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 951.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,157,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after buying an additional 36,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 87,044 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after buying an additional 185,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.11. 669,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,726. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average of $91.06. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $95.70.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

