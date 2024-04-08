Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Sells 3,341 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,653,000 after buying an additional 358,399 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,937,000 after buying an additional 1,139,295 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $715,198,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.71. 2,360,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,661. The firm has a market cap of $209.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

