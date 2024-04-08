Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,004 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 112.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,048,000 after buying an additional 3,037,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after buying an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.50 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average is $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

