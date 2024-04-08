Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April 8th (AACG, AAME, ADXS, AKTX, AMED, AMT, AP, APWC, ARTW, AVGR)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 8th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI). They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR). The firm issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX). They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL). They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW). The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). The firm issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH). They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS). They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG). They issued a sector perform rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock.

ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SOLV (NYSE:SOLV). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). The firm issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

