Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 2.1% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Booking by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,841,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in Booking by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc raised its position in shares of Booking by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $16.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,618.03. 62,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,657. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,593.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,340.01. The company has a market cap of $123.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Booking Company Profile



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

