Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $32,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after buying an additional 325,730 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,901,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,086,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,222,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,605,000 after purchasing an additional 248,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AVUS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.79. The stock had a trading volume of 57,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,309. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $89.65.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.