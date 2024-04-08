Benin Management CORP Invests $211,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $334.77. 546,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

