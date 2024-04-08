Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 3.5% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,942,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,641,533,000 after acquiring an additional 160,229 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $8.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $643.98. 368,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $647.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.41. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

