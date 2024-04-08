Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Boosted by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.02 on Monday, reaching $173.92. 77,753,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,777,313. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.42 and a 200-day moving average of $216.87. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $553.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.63.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

