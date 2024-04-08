SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

GLD stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.22. 6,826,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,110,426. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $216.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

