Benin Management CORP Purchases 326 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 0.6% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 122,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 168,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,396,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

