Financial & Tax Architects LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,450 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $435,417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.29. The stock had a trading volume of 502,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $362.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

