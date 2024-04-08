BSW Wealth Partners Has $6.77 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.3% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $79.49. 4,833,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,895,771. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

