Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $257.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,548. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $363.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

