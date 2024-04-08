Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Invests $474,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 19,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,679,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,893,676. The stock has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average is $83.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,435,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,081,737. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

