Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 177,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 352,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Nevada Copper Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.94, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$119.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.64.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

