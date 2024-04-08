Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.41. 11,510,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 42,325,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.