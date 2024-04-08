Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. 10,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 222,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Celcuity from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Celcuity Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Celcuity by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Celcuity by 9,962.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

