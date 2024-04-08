Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 298,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 286,583 shares.The stock last traded at $61.23 and had previously closed at $60.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,727.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 369,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 349,737 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

