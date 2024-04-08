Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $10.91

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $10.57. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 1,211 shares traded.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 139,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Falcon’s Beyond Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

