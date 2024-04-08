Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.53. 88,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 680,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JANX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 8.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 721.18%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

