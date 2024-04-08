Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.47

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 1677410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $980,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $980,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $3,103,125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.