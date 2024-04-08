Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.94

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 11183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Separately, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $796.10 million, a PE ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 22,371 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

