Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 5.7%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.52. Approximately 215,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 666,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of -0.45.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 653.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

