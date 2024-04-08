GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 485,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 396,966 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $9.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPRK. StockNews.com raised GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $548.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.30.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.17). GeoPark had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 79.78%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GeoPark by 44,737.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 42,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GeoPark by 111.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in GeoPark by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 157,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

