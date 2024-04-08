Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Trading 5.2% Higher

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.93 and last traded at $101.61. 529,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,132,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.87.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after buying an additional 1,344,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,974 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 567,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

