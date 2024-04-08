Benin Management CORP Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises 0.7% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.86. 979,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,567. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.77. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

