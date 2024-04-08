Instrumental Wealth LLC Buys 9,735 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the quarter. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF comprises 1.5% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 128,818 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,073,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,172,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 97,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 63,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,579. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $386.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $44.63.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

