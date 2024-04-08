BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Busey Bank

Busey Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,232 shares during the period. Busey Bank owned about 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 351.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 58.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 30.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $324,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.33. 1,043,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,065. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.