Busey Bank Sells 124 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Busey Bank lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,725 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.4 %

BA stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,783,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,941,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.