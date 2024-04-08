Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.6% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4,365.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139,313 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 29,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $169.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $299.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

