Busey Bank Sells 326 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Busey Bank lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.59. 841,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,405. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $136.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.93.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

